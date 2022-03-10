Morgan Stanley Has $13.10 Million Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,526 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,103 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Ameris Bancorp worth $13,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $46.30 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.09%.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

