Morgan Stanley Has $13.17 Million Stake in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,781,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 5.27% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $13,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLRE opened at $7.21 on Thursday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

