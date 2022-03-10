Morgan Stanley Has $13.38 Million Stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886,145 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 5.18% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $13,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 256,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 164,919 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,510,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 869.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 87,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 78,290 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,766 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWM opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

