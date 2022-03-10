Morgan Stanley Has $13.51 Million Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $13,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCPT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 922,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,775,000 after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 164,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,277.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John S. Moody purchased 7,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.08. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

