Morgan Stanley Has $13.55 Million Holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 982,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 24,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.05% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $13,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VCV opened at $11.64 on Thursday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

