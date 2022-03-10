Morgan Stanley Has $13.71 Million Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,328,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,332 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of GrafTech International worth $13,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,551,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,528,000 after buying an additional 1,682,493 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,690,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,364,000 after buying an additional 269,994 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,869,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after buying an additional 674,434 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,581,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,599,000 after buying an additional 40,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 48,600.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,482,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,935,000 after buying an additional 3,474,960 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

EAF stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.03. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 372.52% and a net margin of 28.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.72%.

About GrafTech International (Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.