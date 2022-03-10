Morgan Stanley Has $13.79 Million Stock Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of fuboTV worth $13,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in fuboTV by 213.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 735,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after acquiring an additional 501,363 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in fuboTV by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,818,000. 40.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FUBO has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research cut shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 3.38. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The firm had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

