Morgan Stanley Has $13.87 Million Position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,708,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684,721 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.61% of Epizyme worth $13,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 11.5% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 21,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 56.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Epizyme by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Epizyme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 671.02% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EPZM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

In other news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta bought 22,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,851 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

