Morgan Stanley Has $13.91 Million Stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,699 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Vericel worth $13,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCEL. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 182.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 89,688 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Vericel by 5.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 382,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,665,000 after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Vericel by 63.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 17,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vericel by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 743,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 39,197 shares during the last quarter.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VCEL opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.35 and a beta of 1.92. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.96.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

