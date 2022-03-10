Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Curtiss-Wright worth $13,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 59.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $151.40 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $162.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.06 and a 200-day moving average of $132.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CW. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 8,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $1,389,514.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,446 shares of company stock worth $3,136,316. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

