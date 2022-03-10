Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $13,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 49,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,448,000.

BATS BBRE opened at $102.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.18.

