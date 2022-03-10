Morgan Stanley Purchases 250,853 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 117.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Liberty Global worth $13,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 18.1% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth about $209,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Liberty Global by 81.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth about $283,000. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $399,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

