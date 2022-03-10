Morgan Stanley Purchases 344,092 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 160.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of Primoris Services worth $13,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Primoris Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,910,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,269,000 after purchasing an additional 48,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Primoris Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 28,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,941,000 after purchasing an additional 28,522 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Primoris Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Primoris Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 24,780 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRIM. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $25.51. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Primoris Services’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

