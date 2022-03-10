Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 664,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of Guess? worth $13,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 179,309 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the third quarter worth about $3,550,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 76.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 15.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,195,000 after purchasing an additional 120,398 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the third quarter worth about $2,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess? alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $18.12 on Thursday. Guess?, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

In other Guess? news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $203,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.