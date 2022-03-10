Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of MaxLinear worth $13,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth $162,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth $167,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth $197,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MXL stock opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $77.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MXL. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.