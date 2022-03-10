Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $13,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 14.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGZ opened at $114.46 on Thursday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.25.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.