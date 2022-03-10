Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 870,702 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.14% of Century Aluminum worth $13,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth $21,803,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 96.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 287,230 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 29.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 554,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 126,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 318.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 407,866 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

In other news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $378,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $331,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Aluminum from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

CENX opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 2.41.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $659.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

About Century Aluminum (Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.