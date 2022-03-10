Morgan Stanley Sells 120,040 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,040 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.92% of La-Z-Boy worth $13,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 25.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 705.9% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 23.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LZB shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.08.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,553,073.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

