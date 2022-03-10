Morgan Stanley Sells 20,375 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,375 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $13,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $86.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.79 and a 52-week high of $122.36.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $396.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Advanced Energy Industries (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.