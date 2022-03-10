Morgan Stanley Sells 20,846 Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.21% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $13,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSDA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock opened at $44.18 on Thursday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

