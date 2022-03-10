Morgan Stanley Sells 289,604 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,074,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $13,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,501,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,866,000 after acquiring an additional 168,131 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,421,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,883,000 after acquiring an additional 771,164 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,105,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,985,000 after acquiring an additional 411,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,886,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,568,000 after acquiring an additional 529,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 274,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $20.68.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

