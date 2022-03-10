Morgan Stanley Sells 326,652 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,225,234 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 326,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of First Majestic Silver worth $13,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 48.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 323,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 105,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,148 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 188,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 587.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 229,451 shares during the last quarter. 26.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AG. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

Shares of AG stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.91. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79.

First Majestic Silver Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.