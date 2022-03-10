Morgan Stanley Sells 68,420 Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.43% of Gracell Biotechnologies worth $13,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRCL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 3,662.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,901,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,340,000 after buying an additional 9,638,782 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRCL opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 14.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

