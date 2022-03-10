Morgan Stanley Sells 72,185 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Liberty Global worth $13,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Liberty Global by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Liberty Global by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $30.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

