Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of iStar worth $13,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iStar by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in iStar during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88. iStar Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

