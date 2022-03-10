Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.50

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.50 and last traded at $36.59, with a volume of 1152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.79.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MORF shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average is $51.70.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 482.71% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Morphic by 983.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Morphic by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Morphic by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

