Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.50

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.50 and last traded at $36.59, with a volume of 1152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.79.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MORF shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.
The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average is $51.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Morphic by 983.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Morphic by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Morphic by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.
About Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)
Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.
