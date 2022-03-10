Motocoin (MOTO) One Day Volume Hits $6.00

Motocoin (CURRENCY:MOTO) traded up 87.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Motocoin has a market cap of $648,794.64 and approximately $6.00 worth of Motocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Motocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0330 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Motocoin has traded 85.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.97 or 0.00249876 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.09 or 0.00198122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00043804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00027588 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Motocoin Coin Profile

Motocoin (CRYPTO:MOTO) uses the hashing algorithm. Motocoin’s total supply is 32,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,642,673 coins. The Reddit community for Motocoin is https://reddit.com/r/Motocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Motocoin’s official Twitter account is @motocoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Motocoin is motocoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Motocoin is a cryptocurrency utilizing an innovative proof-of-play scheme where coins can only be mined by cognitive workload – playing a 2D motorbike simulation game, which is different from Bitcoin and other crypto-currencies that use a proof-of-work scheme where miners must perform difficult computations and then use proof of that work to secure coin transactions and get their reward. Motocoin was historically dominated by bots, but is currently testing a new security model that better enforces balanced play. “

Motocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Motocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Motocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Motocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

