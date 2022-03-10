MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading 7.1% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) traded up 7.1% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $42.15 and last traded at $42.15. 13,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,627,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.37.

Specifically, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $1,152,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 86,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,552,190 shares of company stock valued at $199,773,222. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MP shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 21.44, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 3.10.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 6.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

