MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the February 13th total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPZZF remained flat at $$3.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. MPC Container Ships ASA has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $3.63.

About MPC Container Ships ASA

MPC Container Ships ASA engages in the investment in and operation of shipping assets. It owns and operates container shops and feeder vessels that chartered out to liner shipping companies and regional carriers. The company was founded on January 9, 2017 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

