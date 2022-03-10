MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the February 13th total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MPZZF remained flat at $$3.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. MPC Container Ships ASA has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $3.63.
About MPC Container Ships ASA (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MPC Container Ships ASA (MPZZF)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.