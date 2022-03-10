Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.58

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.58 and last traded at $34.53, with a volume of 112184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.09.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.60%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 297,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after buying an additional 22,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mplx by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,007,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,812,000 after buying an additional 22,427 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

