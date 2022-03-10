Mr. Cooper Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 10,613 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,637% compared to the average daily volume of 284 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $47.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.50. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average is $42.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,192. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth $195,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

