MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $639.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

MSCI stock opened at $488.13 on Thursday. MSCI has a 52 week low of $403.60 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $596.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in MSCI by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

