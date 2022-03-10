mStable USD Hits Market Capitalization of $41.25 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.25 million and $181,614.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,366.68 or 0.99682946 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00071139 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00021567 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00017353 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.03 or 0.00263422 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

