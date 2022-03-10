M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year sales of $7.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.89.

MTB opened at $173.21 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,332,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $117,964,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $99,547,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,210,000 after buying an additional 648,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $4,106,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

