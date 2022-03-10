MTU Aero Engines (MTX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

MTU Aero Engines (ETR: MTX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/8/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €232.00 ($252.17) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/2/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €230.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/28/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €225.00 ($244.57) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/22/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €190.00 ($206.52) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

2/18/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €208.00 ($226.09) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/17/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €225.00 ($244.57) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/17/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €232.00 ($252.17) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/16/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €170.00 ($184.78) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/16/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €220.00 ($239.13) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/16/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €225.00 ($244.57) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/9/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €189.00 ($205.43) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

2/8/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €225.00 ($244.57) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/1/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €221.00 ($240.22) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/25/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €240.00 ($260.87) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/24/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €225.00 ($244.57) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/20/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €220.00 ($239.13) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/19/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €215.00 ($233.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/19/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €174.00 ($189.13) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/19/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €176.00 ($191.30) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

MTX stock traded up €9.30 ($10.11) during trading on Thursday, reaching €200.30 ($217.72). The company had a trading volume of 427,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03. MTU Aero Engines AG has a twelve month low of €161.55 ($175.60) and a twelve month high of €224.90 ($244.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €194.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €190.56.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

