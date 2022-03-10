Multiplier Price Reaches $0.0105 on Exchanges (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, Multiplier has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $10,645.63 and $19.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00044275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.56 or 0.06599994 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,506.04 or 0.99914861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00041936 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

