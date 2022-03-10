Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Update

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the February 13th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,591,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MRAAY stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.07. 247,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,698. Murata Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Murata Manufacturing alerts:

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.