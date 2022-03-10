Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Update

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the February 13th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,591,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MRAAY stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.07. 247,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,698. Murata Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

