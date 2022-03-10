Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MUR. Mizuho upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

NYSE MUR opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $39.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.88 and a beta of 2.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $335,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $90,722.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,626 shares of company stock worth $2,251,232 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 559,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after buying an additional 240,073 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 646,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 189,331 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,143,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,629,000 after buying an additional 344,030 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 185,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.