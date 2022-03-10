Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the February 13th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MYMX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 322,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,879. Mymetics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

Get Mymetics alerts:

About Mymetics (Get Rating)

Mymetics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of virosome based vaccines. The firm focuses on the research and development of next generation vaccines for infectious and life disabling diseases. Its products include HIV-1, Covid-19, RSV, Malaria, Influenza and Chikungunya.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mymetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mymetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.