Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myomo had a negative net margin of 68.58% and a negative return on equity of 68.34%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MYO traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.67. 9,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,837. Myomo has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Myomo by 326.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Myomo by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Myomo by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myomo by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Myomo by 91,945.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 98,382 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Myomo in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

