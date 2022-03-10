Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Holdings Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,560 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Myovant Sciences worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MYOV. State Street Corp raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,253,000 after buying an additional 2,109,302 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,769,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,458,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at $4,394,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 8,564.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 152,453 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,093,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $72,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $291,867.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,628 shares of company stock valued at $401,625. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

MYOV opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

