N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter.

VUG traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $261.22. 62,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,311. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.81. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.82 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

