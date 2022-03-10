Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.38

Shares of Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.38 and traded as low as $3.35. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 12,401 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $170.54 million, a PE ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 1.27.

About Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX)

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

