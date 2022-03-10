Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.10

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $36.80, with a volume of 41694223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.75.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Natera to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 4.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average of $94.47.
In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $82,105.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $109,230.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,457 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,931. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Natera by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.
Natera Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRA)
Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).
