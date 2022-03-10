National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.41

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.41 and traded as high as $10.90. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 196,295 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41.
National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.
