National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.85. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.36.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$137.75 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$114.32 and a 1-year high of C$149.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$195.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$142.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$134.40.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.65, for a total value of C$57,226.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$188,111.20. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total transaction of C$576,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$830,435.74. Insiders have sold a total of 8,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,461 over the last ninety days.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.50%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

