nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 90,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 761,167 shares.The stock last traded at $51.98 and had previously closed at $48.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.85.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.28 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in nCino by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 418,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,067,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in nCino by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in nCino by 713.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the period.

nCino Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

