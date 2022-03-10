Neblio (NEBL) Price Reaches $0.43 on Major Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $8.10 million and $300,954.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00069152 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005448 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,025,267 coins and its circulating supply is 18,760,640 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

