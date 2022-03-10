Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Trading 15.4% Higher

Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) traded up 15.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$17.19 and last traded at C$17.18. 107,850 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 77,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on Neo Performance Materials and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$699.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.