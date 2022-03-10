Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Short Interest Up 736.8% in February

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 450,200 shares, an increase of 736.8% from the February 13th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NSAV stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 10,151,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,141,766. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Net Savings Link has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.15.
Net Savings Link Company Profile (Get Rating)
