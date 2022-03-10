Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Short Interest Up 736.8% in February

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 450,200 shares, an increase of 736.8% from the February 13th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NSAV stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 10,151,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,141,766. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Net Savings Link has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

Get Net Savings Link alerts:

Net Savings Link Company Profile (Get Rating)

Net Savings Link, Inc is an integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset industries. The firm also provides a range of services, such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, and information technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Net Savings Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Savings Link and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.